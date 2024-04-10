More Indians interested in solo travelling to Vietnam
Indian tourists visit My Son Sanctuary in the central province of Quang Nam. (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) -
The report is based on visa applications for summer travelling this year submitted on the platform, which has e-visa mandate for over 133 countries.
It shows that solo travellers represented about 65% of visa applications for the UAE, 60% for Egypt, 40% for Singapore and 45% for Vietnam.
Around 20% of visa applications for group tours were for the UAE, 30% for Egypt, 25% for Singapore, and 20% for Vietnam.
For Vietnam alone, most of the applications were from the cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi./.