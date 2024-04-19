Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported yesterday by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other officials offered incense in commemoration of the Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Vietnam, at Kinh Thien Palace on Nghia Linh Mountain in Viet Tri city, the northern province of Phu Tho, on April 18 (the 10th day of the third lunar month).



The incense offering ceremony was held in the special national historical relic site of Hung Kings Temple. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the command and control centre of the Phu Tho police and examined the construction of this northern province’s house of culture and arts on April 18.



The trips took place after the Government leader attended an incense offering ceremony in commemoration of the Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Vietnam, in Phu Tho earlier the same day. Read full story



- Chairwoman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) Katerina Konecna affirmed the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is always one of the KSCM’s top priority partners while meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam on April 17.



Konecna said the political and diplomatic relations between the Czech Republic and Vietnam have been growing well as seen in mutual visits at all levels over the recent past. Read full story



- Vietnam and the UK signed an agreement to increase cooperation on tackling illegal migration in London on April 17.



Colonel Vu Van Hung, Deputy Director of the Immigration Department at Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security, and Michael Tomlinson, the UK’s Minister for Countering Illegal Migration, signed a Joint Statement of cooperation to reaffirm the two countries’ strong partnership. Read full story



- Domestic retailers are increasing the distribution of export-quality products to cash in on the consumption trend towards green, environmentally friendly and safe products.



Recently, the Bach Hoa Xanh mini-mart chain of the Mobile World Investment Corporation signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Minh Phu Seafood Corporation - one of the leading fisheries producers in Vietnam to put export-quality shrimp products on shelves of Bach Hoa Xanh. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium - the Vietnamese Delegation to the European Union (EU) held a meeting with the Asia-Oceania Working Party (COASI) of the EU Council on April 17 to update the latter on the country’s socio-economic situation and foreign policy and suggest cooperation areas to be promoted.



The event took place ahead of a visit to Vietnam by a COASI delegation from April 24 to 26. Read full story



- The Beautycare Expo 2024 kicked off Hanoi on April 18, featuring over 250 booths from more than 15 countries and territories.



The three-day gathering serves as a pivotal event in the beauty sector, showcasing cutting-edge solutions and technologies from countries and territories such as Germany, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, mainland China, Taiwan (China), Morocco and more. It presents an auspicious platform for businesses to extend their networks, forge new partnerships and seek international collaborative ventures. Read full story



- “Ben trong vo ken vang” (Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell) by Vietnamese director Pham Thien An has won the best feature film award at the 21st Asian Film Festival held in Rome, Italy.

This is the first time a Vietnamese film has obtained the highest award at an Asian Film Festival in Italy, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung said while representing the film crew to receive the prize at the closing ceremony held at the Farnese Arthouse cinema on late April 17. Read full story



- The Vietnam U23 national football team started their journey at the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup with a 3-1 victory against Kuwait on April 17.



Nguyen Van Tung opened the scoring for Vietnam in the first minute of first half added time but Kuwait equalised seconds before the interval with a penalty by Salman Al-Awadi. Read full story

Lang Son Geopark boasts the harmonious beauty of the nature and locals' life. Photo by Nhan dan newspaper.

- A dossier has been built by the People’s Committee of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son to seek the UNESCO recognition of Lang Son Geopark as a global one.



Covering 4,842 sq.km. across eight district-level localities, Lang Son Geopark is one of the largest of its kind in Vietnam and boasts a number of unique values./. Read full story