☀️ Morning digest April 16
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The National Assembly Standing Committee convened its 32nd session in Hanoi on April 15 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)In his opening speech, Chairman Hue outlined the agenda, highlighting deliberations on the law and ordinance building programme in 2025 and adjustments to the law and ordinance building programme in 2024. Read full story
- Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang has expressed his hope that Belgian enterprises will study investment possibilities in Vietnam’s key transport projects while meeting with Minister-President of the Government of the Belgian region of Flanders Jan Jambon as part of his recent trip to Europe.
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang (middle) at the working session. (Photo: VNA)Briefing the Flanders region’s leader on Vietnam’s economic development, Thang stressed that the transport sector is pushing ahead with large infrastructure development projects. These include North-South expressway and Long Thanh International Airport, as well as application of advanced technologies and use of green energy at deep-water ports like Lach Huyen and Cai Mep-Thi Vai. Read full story
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) held an international press conference in Hanoi on April 15 to announce Vietnam's National Report under the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)’s fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet (middle) chairs the press conference. (Photo: VNA)Chairing the event, MoFA Deputy Minister Do Hung Viet said UPR is one of the most important mechanisms of the UNHRC. Its role is to review the human rights situation in all UN member states and thereby foster the full enforcement of their human rights obligations based on the principles of dialogue, equal cooperation, objectivity and transparency. Read full story
- A conference held in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 15 provided a panorama of Vietnam’s private economic sector, and how to turn it into an important driving force of the socialist-oriented market economy.
At the conference on Vietnam’s private economic sector in Quang Ninh on April 15. (Photo: VNA)The conference was co-organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the provincial People’s Committee, and chaired by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA). Read full story
- An investment promotion event was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on April 15, aiming to connect Vietnamese and Korean enterprises in the field of innovation and start-up.
The Hai Phong Young Entrepreneurs Association and the RoK’s Cheongju City Business Association sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation at the event. (Photo: VNA)The event was jointly organised by the municipal Department of Science and Technology, authorities of Cheongju city in Chungbuk province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Chungbuk Technopark. Read full story
- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced adjustments to its flight routes between Vietnam and Europe to ensure the utmost safety of passengers and crew amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
Accordingly, flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Paris (France), Frankfurt (Germany), and London (UK) will avoid airspace over conflict-affected regions of the Middle East. This rerouting is expected to extend flight times by approximately 15 minutes and will incur additional operational costs. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has announced that the Romanian Government will grant 21 scholarships to Vietnamese citizens in 2024 to study in the European country.
Accordingly, 20 scholarships for bachelor's, master's, and doctoral studies will be offered besides one internship and research scholarship. Read full story
- The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced the final list of 23 players for Vietnam's U23 team to participate in the upcoming AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 in Qatar.
Accordingly, four players will miss out on the trip to the Asian tournament. They are goalkeeper Tran Trung Kien, defenders Nguyen Thanh Khai and Nguyen Duc Anh, and midfielder Ha Van Phuong./. Read full story