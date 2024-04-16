Politics Vietnam’s National Report under 4th UPR cycle announced The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) held an international press conference in Hanoi on April 15 to announce Vietnam's National Report under the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)’s fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 32nd session The National Assembly Standing Committee convened its 32nd session in Hanoi on April 15 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics FM extends sympathy to Russia, Kazakhstan over severe floods Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has sent messages of sympathy to Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, and Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nurtleu Murat over severe floods in the two countries.

Politics Vietnam welcomes Belgian investment in key transport project: Minister Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang has expressed his hope that Belgian enterprises will study investment possibilities in Vietnam’s key transport projects while meeting with Minister-President of the Government of the Belgian region of Flanders Jan Jambon as part of his recent trip to Europe.