☀️ Morning digest August 10
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 9 suggested US healthcare giant Abbott expand its investment and upgrade the quality of its pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in Vietnam, thus helping promote the domestic pharmaceutical industry.
- Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on August 9 received Hossein Selahvarzi, President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), along with several Iranian businesses in the fields of construction materials and pharmaceuticals.
- The Vietnamese and Iranian economies are reciprocal, and the two countries have a lot of potential to advance their economic and trade cooperation, making it match the good bilateral political and diplomatic relations, heard a forum on August 9.
The forum on policies and laws to promote economic, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Iran was jointly held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran, and the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, as part of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s ongoing official visit to Iran. Read full story
- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Expedia Group, one of the world’s biggest travel groups based in the US, have announced that they will expand their cooperation to a global scale.
- The Pacific Partnership has returned to Tuy Hoa city in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen on August 9 to commence the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.
Returning to Vietnam for the 12th time, the PP enables participants, including US and Vietnamese personnel, to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendship, according to a media release by the US Embassy in Hanoi. Read full story
- Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to Vietnam Park Mihyung has spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government’s commitments to preventing and combating human trafficking, affirming that the organisation will continue to support Vietnam in assisting victims of human trafficking.
According to IOM, the organisaiton and the Department of Social Vices Prevention and Combat under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) have completed a series of mid-term evaluation workshops for the implementation of the Human Trafficking Prevention and Control Programme for 2021-2025 held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Read full story
- Flights to and from Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines may have their schedules changed based on the extent of the impact of typhoon Khanun to ensure safety.
On August 10, later departure times are expected for two flights (VN422 and VN426) from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to the RoK’s Busan city as well as two others (VN423 and VN427) from Busan to the Vietnamese cities./. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Robert Ford, Abbott's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: VNA)At a reception in Hanoi for Robert Ford, Abbott's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, the PM told his guest that Vietnam considers the US a leading partner in its foreign policy, and wishes to enhance the bilateral comprehensive partnership in a more practical and effective manner and on the basis of mutual respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and political institutions of each other. Read full story
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (fourth from left) receives a business delegation led by Hossein Selahvarzi, President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (fourth from right) on August 9. (Photo: VNA)Hue, who is on an official visit to the Middle East nation, appreciated the role and extensive network of the chamber, with 34 branches nationwide. He affirmed that the recently signed agreement between the two parliaments would provide a framework for enhanced collaboration between chambers of trade and industry. Read full story
This agreement will create favourable conditions for international travelers to visit the Southeast Asian nation on Vietnam Airlines flights, through Expedia's global online platform. (Photo: VNA)This agreement will create favourable conditions for international travelers to visit the Southeast Asian nation on Vietnam Airlines flights, through Expedia's global online platform. The two sides will collaborate across various fields to improve passengers’ experiences, expand market access, and increase their revenue. Read full story
