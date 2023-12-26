☀️ Morning digest December 26
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The Vietnamese Government always attaches importance to the Mekong - Lancang Cooperation (MLC) and will continue joining hands with China and other Mekong countries to promote the strong, effective, and sustainable development of this cooperation mechanism, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
The PM made the statement while addressing the fourth MLC Leaders’ Meeting held via videoconference on December 25. The event was attended by the PMs and heads of the delegations of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, China, and Vietnam. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has lauded the performance of the people’s procuracy sector in 2023, saying it has synchronously deployed many solutions, performed well the proposed tasks, achieved and exceeded many targets and requirements set by the Party, State and National Assembly.
Speaking at a hybrid conference on December 25 to launch the people’s procuracy sector’s tasks in 2024, Hue said the sector has fully implemented the NA’s requirements, especially the targets assigned by the legislature and contents related to the question and answer activity of the Chief Procurator of the Supreme People's Procuracy at sessions of the NA and NA Standing Committee. It has promptly responded to voters' petitions, demonstrating its responsibility which is highly valued by the Party, State and people. Read full story
- Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat, and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai on December 25 held talks with Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee Shii Kazuo who is paying an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of CPV Central Committee.
At the talks, Mai, who is also Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, congratulated the JCP on its achievements and new, important strides in the construction and development process over the past 100 years. She expressed her strong belief that the JCP will continue to gain many new achievements, and successfully organise its 29th congress in early 2024. Read full story
- Protecting and promoting human rights is a consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State. With the lodestar of putting people at the centre, considering them the driving force for national development, and striving to improve their lives and enjoyment of rights to ensure no one is left behind, Vietnam has gained many important achievements in human rights protection over the years. Read full story
- The slowdown in global economic recovery, rice export restrictions, and COP28’s historic deal to phase out fossil fuels are among the most notable events of the world’s economy in 2023 as selected by the Economic News Department of the Vietnam News Agency. Read full story
- Vietnam is one of the countries that exports the most Christmas decoration products to the US. Among its export products to the US, candles used at Christmas achieved impressive export turnover.
According to an article posted on December 20 on freightwaves.com - a website providing information about the global supply chain, during the 2022 Christmas season, Vietnam's candle exports to the US reached more than 1 billion USD, accounting for about 50% of the Southeast Asian country’s total Christmas candle market. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Government always attaches importance to the Mekong - Lancang Cooperation (MLC) and will continue joining hands with China and other Mekong countries to promote the strong, effective, and sustainable development of this cooperation mechanism, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
The PM made the statement while addressing the fourth MLC Leaders’ Meeting held via videoconference on December 25. The event was attended by the PMs and heads of the delegations of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, China, and Vietnam. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has lauded the performance of the people’s procuracy sector in 2023, saying it has synchronously deployed many solutions, performed well the proposed tasks, achieved and exceeded many targets and requirements set by the Party, State and National Assembly.
Speaking at a hybrid conference on December 25 to launch the people’s procuracy sector’s tasks in 2024, Hue said the sector has fully implemented the NA’s requirements, especially the targets assigned by the legislature and contents related to the question and answer activity of the Chief Procurator of the Supreme People's Procuracy at sessions of the NA and NA Standing Committee. It has promptly responded to voters' petitions, demonstrating its responsibility which is highly valued by the Party, State and people. Read full story
- Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat, and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai on December 25 held talks with Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee Shii Kazuo who is paying an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of CPV Central Committee.
At the talks, Mai, who is also Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, congratulated the JCP on its achievements and new, important strides in the construction and development process over the past 100 years. She expressed her strong belief that the JCP will continue to gain many new achievements, and successfully organise its 29th congress in early 2024. Read full story
- Protecting and promoting human rights is a consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State. With the lodestar of putting people at the centre, considering them the driving force for national development, and striving to improve their lives and enjoyment of rights to ensure no one is left behind, Vietnam has gained many important achievements in human rights protection over the years. Read full story
- The slowdown in global economic recovery, rice export restrictions, and COP28’s historic deal to phase out fossil fuels are among the most notable events of the world’s economy in 2023 as selected by the Economic News Department of the Vietnam News Agency. Read full story
- Vietnam is one of the countries that exports the most Christmas decoration products to the US. Among its export products to the US, candles used at Christmas achieved impressive export turnover.
According to an article posted on December 20 on freightwaves.com - a website providing information about the global supply chain, during the 2022 Christmas season, Vietnam's candle exports to the US reached more than 1 billion USD, accounting for about 50% of the Southeast Asian country’s total Christmas candle market. Read full story
Among the total, foreign visitors reached 4 million, marking an impressive 266.7% year-on-year growth, while the remainders were domestic tourists, exhibiting a yearly rise of 16.3%. Read full story
- The Department of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam’s northernmost province of Ha Giang and the Office of Foreign Affairs of China’s Yunnan province on December 25 held a ceremony at Marker 456 in Thuong Phung commune of Meo Vac district to launch a bilateral border inspection.
Speaking at the event, Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ha Giang province Do Quoc Huong said that the bilateral border inspection helped tighten the solidarity and friendship between the two countries in general and the two localities in particular. Read full story
- Head coach Philippe Troussier has called up 34 Vietnamese players for the national football team to prepare for the Asian Cup 2023 finals in January next year, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).
The Players called up this time are mainly those who participated in the FIFA Days this year. They have been trained by the French coach for a long time and have mastered the playing philosophy that the coach built for the Vietnamese team./. Read full story