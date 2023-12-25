Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat, and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai and Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee Shii Kazuo. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat, and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai on December 25 held talks with Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee Shii Kazuo who is paying an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of CPV Central Committee.

At the talks, Mai, who is also Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, congratulated the JCP on its achievements and new, important strides in the construction and development process over the past 100 years. She expressed her strong belief that the JCP will continue to gain many new achievements, and successfully organise its 29th congress in early 2024.

Mai also informed the guest about Vietnam’s socio-economic development as well as the Party building and rectification work, especially the country's achievements after nearly 40 years of "Doi moi' (renewal).

Mai affirmed Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, development, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations. She highly appreciated the establishment of the Vietnam-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world, which opened up a new stage of development in the bilateral relations.

The CPV and the people of Vietnam always treasure the traditional friendship, mutual trust and understanding with the JCP, remember and appreciate the valuable support of the JCP and the Japanese people for the Vietnamese people through different periods, she said.

Mai hoped that the JCP will continue its support for the Vietnam-Japan relations, including the relationship between the two parliaments and their people.

For his part, Shii Kazuo informed the host about the situation in Japan, the JCP's recent construction and development, and the results of implementing the supplemented and amended platform approved at the 28th congress of the JCP.

He also shared the JCP's operational orientations in the coming time, including preparations for its 29th congress in January 2024.

Shii Kazuo affirmed that the JCP always cherishes the traditional friendship with the CPV, and supports Vietnam in promoting its role, position, and prestige in the region and the world.

The JCP shares Vietnam's views on issues related to peace, stability, and development in Asia, including Southeast Asia, he said, adding that the JCP highly appreciates ASEAN's role and efforts in many fields, including the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

The official also mentioned the JCP's stand on several international and regional issues.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation between the CPV and JCP through high-level contacts and exchanges and the sharing of information, theories, and practical experiences. The two sides will continue promoting cooperation between the two countries, creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to work and study in Japan and people-to-people exchanges as well as coordinating on international issues, including forums of political parties./.