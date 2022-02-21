Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.



- Under imperialism, “Black Lives Don’t Matter”- an assessment by President Ho Chi Minh in an article, was a prediction for the rise of the “Black Lives Matter” movement, which started in 2013, commented Joe Pateman from the University of Nottingham in the UK at a talk held by York Centre for Asian Research in Ottawa, Canada on February 19 on the book entitled “The Black Race by Ho Chi Minh and Selected Works on Systemic Racism” compiled by Nguyen Dai Trang.Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for visiting Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans in Hanoi on February 18.Read full story

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien also had a meeting the same day with visiting Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans, during which the two sides sought cooperation orientations in the future, especially in energy and power transformation. Read full story



Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan affirmed that the EU is an important, traditional and potential partner of Vietnamese agricultural products, especially when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) comes into effect, creating a great opportunity to boost agro-forestry-fishery trade, at a working session with the visiting EC official.Read full story

- Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS) has announced plans to launch a new AWS Local Zone in Hanoi, which will give customers in Vietnam the ability to offer end users single-digit millisecond performance designed to suit applications such as remote real-time gaming, media and entertainment content creation, live video streaming, engineering simulations, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning inference at the edge. Read full story



- The Ministry of Transport announced on February 19 that it had directed relevant agencies to provide information and documents related to the flights repatriating Vietnamese citizens from abroad to the Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security to serve the investigation into the “taking bribery” case at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Read full story



- Auto businesses enjoyed positive annual earnings thanks to flourishing profits in the fourth quarter.



The Vietnam Engine and Agricultural Machinery Corporation (VEA), whose joint venture companies include Honda Vietnam, Toyota Vietnam, and Ford Vietnam. ended 2021 with revenue of 4.02 trillion VND (176.4 million USD), an increase of 9.6 percent compared to 2020. Read full story



- The Australian government is preparing for the pilot export of the country’s peaches and nectarines to Vietnam in the coming months, Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud has said. The first shipment of these fruits will be delivered to Vietnam in March and April, paving the way for a larger volume to arrive in early December.Read full story



- Australia has delivered 3.6 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam over recent weeks through a procurement agreement with UNICEF and in partnership with Vietnam's Ministry of Health, the Australian Embassy announced in a press release from on February 19. The last batch of 2.2 million doses arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on February 19.Read full story

UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers (right) and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie (left) with the vaccines delivered to the country. (Photo: VNA)

- The People’s Committee of Hanoi on February 18 agreed with the city Department of Education and Training's proposal to adjust the plan to allow students from grades one to six in 12 inner districts to return to school for face-to-face learning from February 21. The city's education department explained that the pandemic has worsened in the capital city with high number of new cases in the community every day, and a high rate of parents did not agree to let their children return to school in the present situation.Read full text



-The Vietnam Peace Bella, a national beauty pageant licensed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in early 2021, will begin in the central city of Da Nang on March 12 after it was temporarily postponed due to the impact of the pandemic.Read full story/.