☀️ Morning digest May 9
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat in Hanoi on May 8 to consider imposing disciplinary measures on several former officials of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.
They include Nguyen Van Vinh, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee of Lao Cai province, former Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; Doan Van Huong, former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; Nguyen Thanh Duong, former member of the standing board of the provincial Party Committee, former member of the Party delegation to and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee.Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that in its foreign policy, Vietnam always attaches importance to ties with Palestine, while receiving Palestinian Minister of the Interior Ziad Hab Al-Reeh in Hanoi on May 8.
At the reception, PM Chinh conveyed the regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and PM Mohammad Shtayyeh. Read full story
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (L) and Speaker of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam wants to foster its comprehensive cooperation with Qatar, particularly the ties between their legislative agencies, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has affirmed.
Xuan made her statement at a meeting with Speaker of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim during an official trip to the country on May 7 and 8. The speaker said Vietnam is one of Qatar's priority partners in Southeast Asia.Read full story
- The 23rd meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee will open on May 9 and close on May 12 in Hanoi, the NA Office has announced.
During the meeting, the legislators will offer their opinions on draft Law on Credit Institutions, the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Entry and Exit of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam.Read full story
- After over 10 years of implementation, the Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control revealed a number of shortcomings, Chairwoman of the National Assembly's Committee for Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga told the NA on May 8 during an explanatory session on the law's observance.
Nga said that a number of regulations in the law and relevant legal documents no longer fit with the current reality. At the same time, the implementation of the law has yet to be effective in many places, she added.Read full story
- The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the Administration of Nasushiobara city of Japan on May 8 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of agriculture and tourism.
Addressing the signing ceremony, Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the signing of the agreement is expected to bring practical effects to the people and businesses of the two cities, contributing to building good relations and friendship between Vietnam and Japan.Read full story
- A Vietnam-Korea culture exchange programme was held in Uijeongbu city of Gyeonggi province on May 7, bringing together crowds of overseas Vietnamese living, studying, and working in the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The event was hosted by the Vietnam Women’s Association (VWA) in the RoK, with the support of the Vietnamese Embassy in the country.Read full story
- The number of Vietnamese students in the Republic of Korea (RoK) ranks second, behind China, with 37,490 students as of April 1, according to statistics released by the Korea Educational Development Institute (KEDI).
The figure not only comprises students in tertiary and post-tertiary establishments but also those in non-degree, language, and exchange courses.Read full story
Van Tung after raising the score to 2-0 for U22 Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
- Vietnam beat Malaysia 2-1 in the men’s football at the ongoing SEA Games 32 in Cambodia on May 8, officially securing a slot in the semi-finals.
In the early minutes of the match, the referee gave Vietnam a penalty. Van Tung made good use of this opportunity to open the scoring. In the 33th minute, he scored again with a header following Minh Trong's pass./.Read full story
