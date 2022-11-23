Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 22 met voters in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 10 and Go Vap district to inform them on the outcomes of the 15th National Assembly’s recently-concluded fourth session.

Many voters in District 10 appreciated the quality of discussions and the issues on the agenda of the NA's fourth session, and voiced their trust in the Party's leadership and the State's management. At the same time, they expressed concern about existing problems related to corruption, wastefulness and other negative phenomena. Read full story



– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia (Upper House of the Russian parliament), in Phnom Penh on November 22.

The Vietnamese top legislator affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its strategic partnership with Russia, and wants to promote bilateral cooperation towards greater effectiveness, meeting the interests of both sides. Read full story



– Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship, and comprehensive partnership and cooperation with Ukraine, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said while meeting with First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Korniyenko on the sidelines of the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh on November 22.

Chairman Hue expressed his delight at meeting Korniyenko and Ukrainian parliamentarians on the occasion of AIPA-43 and the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.Read full story



– Chief of Office of the Party Central Committee Le Minh Hung was received by Lao Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on November 22 within the framework of his two-day working visit starting November 21.

Hung informed the top Lao leader of the outcomes of talks between him and his Lao counterpart Thongsalith Mangnomek, adding that cooperation between the two offices has contributed importantly to the development of the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity.Read full story

– The House of Representatives of the Philippines on November 21 adopted a resolution that would effectively boost bilateral ties with Vietnam through the establishment of the Philippine-Vietnam Parliamentarians’ Friendship Society.

The resolution was passed ahead of the upcoming visit to the Philippines by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, slated for November 23-25. Read full story



– The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) co-held their 7th international conference on the nations’ border of peace, friendship, and cooperation for mutual development in Laos’ Savannakhet province on November 22.

After hearing a report on the implementation of the joint statement of the 6th conference in 2017, the sides reached a series of agreements.Read full story



– Peace, independence and freedom have always been the burning aspiration of the Vietnamese people and the ultimate goal of the Vietnamese revolution, Politburo member and permanent National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man told the opening of the 22nd World Peace Council (WCC) Assembly in Hanoi on November 22.

He said the just fight of the Vietnamese people has become an integral part of progressive people's struggle for freedom, national independence, peace, justice and social progress in the world.Read full story



– The authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong and the Vietnam Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources on November 22 co-organised the 20th International Symposium on Vulcanospeleology and another seminar on 15 years of geo-park development in Vietnam.

Participants discussed such topics as conservation and sustainable development of volcanoes and volcanic caves; the volcanic cave system in Vietnam; and regulations on zoning for heritage protection in the Dak Nong Geopark, the third UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark in Vietnam; among others.Read full story/.