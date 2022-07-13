Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted receptions in Hanoi on July 12 for outgoing ambassadors of the Netherlands and Switzerland to Vietnam. Receiving Dutch Ambassador Elsbeth Akkermann, Phuc hailed her important contributions to strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership. The Netherlands is a leading trade partner and the biggest EU investor in Vietnam.Read full story

– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting with the Party delegation to the Supreme People’s Court (SPC) in Hanoi on July 12 to discuss a strategy for building and completing a law-governed socialist State of Vietnam by 2030, with a vision to 2045.



To help carry out this project, the SPC’s Party delegation has implemented a plan on judicial reforms at people’s courts by 2030, with a vision to 2045, to meet requirements during the building and completion of a law-governed socialist State of Vietnam. Read full story

– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has pledged to create conditions for the northern midland province of Phu Tho to turn its Viet Tri city, the land associated with Hung Kings – legendary founders of the nation – into a festive city.

At a working session with representatives of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee in Viet Tri on July 12, the leader affirmed that resources will be prioritised to the Hung Kings Temple national historical relic site, and promised to facilitate local socio-economic development. Read full story

– The third meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC) is scheduled to take place in Ha Long in the northern province of Quang Ninh from July 26 to 29.



Themed “Embrace. Engage, Enable”, the meeting is set to see the face-to-face and virtual participation of nearly 200 delegates from the 21 APEC member economies, including official and alternate ABAC members, APEC senior officials, along with some guests and researchers. Read full story

– Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski have affirmed the need to step up economic and trade ties, especially amid complicated market uncertainties making it urgent to guarantee sustainable supply chains and food security.



At a recent meeting in Hanoi, Dien applauded the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA)’s positive effects on promoting bilateral trade, including the fast growth of Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports to the EU. Read full story

– In an article posted on July 12, The Business Times of Singapore cited some economists' opinions that said Vietnam’s economy is back on track for a strong recovery this year. John Paul Lech, portfolio manager at Matthews Asia, said Vietnam is a frontier market star. While frontier markets are generally smaller, less liquid and have limited foreign investor access, it has bucked the trend. For the first six months of 2022, foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam grew by nearly 9% to 10.1 billion USD. Read full story

– The Vietnamese National Assembly and its Lao counterpart exchanged professional experience during a seminar in Hanoi on July 12. The event was co-chaired by Vietnam’s NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai and Vice Chairman of the Lao NA Sommad Pholsena.

In his opening remarks, Hai emphasised the significance of the year 2022 when Vietnam and Laos mark the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation. Read full story

– The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has been working to regulate liquidity in order to stabilise the monetary market given global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, and control inflation and stand ready to ensure capital for economic recovery and development, its Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu said on July 12.



Speaking at a quarterly meeting of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council in Hanoi, the official noted that gross domestic product (GDP) in the first half of this year rose 6.42 percent year-on-year, and attributed the economic recovery to the vaccination rollout.Read full story/.



