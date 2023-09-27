Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on September 26 for ambassadors of Bulgaria, the European Union (EU) Delegation, France and Kazakhstan who came to present their credentials.

President Vo Van Thuong (R) and Bulgarian Ambassador Pavlin Todorov. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting with Bulgarian Ambassador Pavlin Todorov, the Vietnamese leader suggested the two countries maintain their regular exchanges of all-level delegations, localities and residents, thus creating a firm foundation for the bilateral cooperation. Read full story



- Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on September 26 highlighted the importance of defence cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, which, he said, has received due attention of the two Parties and States.

At the meeting between Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (R) and Sen. Lieut. Gen. Thongloi Silivong, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chairman of the Lao People’s Army (LPA)’s General Department of Politics. (Photo: VNA)

At a reception in Hanoi for visiting Sen. Lieut. Gen. Thongloi Silivong, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chairman of the Lao People’s Army (LPA)’s General Department of Politics, President Thuong stressed that Vietnam always remembers Laos’s support and assistance during its past struggle for national independence and reunification as well as its present cause of national construction. Read full story



- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) in Sofia, Bulgaria, on September 25 (local time) on the occasion of his visit to the country.

At the meeting between National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (centre, right) and the leadership of UNWE. (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting with the leadership of UNWE, NA Chairman Hue thanked Bulgaria and UNWE in particular for helping train over 30,000 Vietnamese students and graduate students. Read full story



- Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang received visiting Sen. Lieut. Gen. Thongloi Silivong, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chairman of the Lao People’s Army (LPA)’s General Department of Politics, in Hanoi on September 26.

At the meeting between Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) and Sen. Lieut. Gen. Thongloi Silivong, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chairman of the Lao People’s Army (LPA)’s General Department of Politics, in Hanoi on September 26. (Photo: VNA)

Giang stressed that Vietnam always bears in mind Laos's support and assistance in its past struggle for national independence and reunification and the present cause of national construction, and attaches importance to consolidating and strengthening its great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos. Read full story



- A grand ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated area in the south of Vietnam (September 1973) took place in Dong Ha city in the south central province of Quang Tri on September 26.



The event was jointly organised by Quang Tri authority, the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam. Read full story



- A photo exhibition showcasing the long-lasting relationship between Vietnam and Cuba took place in the central province of Quang Tri on September 26, marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam.

General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang introduces to the delegates 50 precious documentary photos of VNA and Prensa Latina at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Co-organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Cuban news agency Prensa Latina (PL), and the provincial People’s Committee, the event featured 50 iconic black &white, and colour documentary photos. Read full story



- The total consolidated revenue of 19 State-owned economic groups and corporations hit 1.871 quadrillion VND (77.9 billion USD) last year, or 20% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), up 0.6% from 2018, heard a workshop in Hanoi on September 26.



The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam Investment Review and the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the CMSC. Read full story



- The Hanoi Supporting Industries Business Association (HANSIBA) and N&G Group signed a cooperation agreement with a business delegation from Shanghai (China) in Hanoi on September 26.



Under the agreement, the sides will implement investment and production procedures in 2024 to implement the agreed cooperation for mutual benefits./. Read full story







