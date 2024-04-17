NA Standing Committee discusses preparations for 15th NA’s 7th session
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee offered opinions on preparations for the 15th NA’s upcoming seventh session, during its ongoing 32nd session in Hanoi on April 17 afternoon.
The committee discussed the addition of several key items to the agenda for the coming NA session, scheduled to open on May 20 and last 26 days.
They include a proposal on the investment policy for construction of the western North-South Expressway’s Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh section; adjusting the investment policy for the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas during the 2021-2023 period; and a plan for handling the source of funds from the international arbitration ruling concerning the oil contract dispute over Blocks 01 and 02.
Lawmakers also reviewed the addition of three new items to the law and ordinance building programme to be submitted to the NA's session, including the draft Law on Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue, a resolution on piloting special mechanisms and policies for the development of Nghe An province, and a resolution amending and supplementing the resolution on piloting urban government model and several special mechanisms and policies for the development of Da Nang city.
Speaking at the event, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked the NA Secretary General to collect feedback at the meeting to ensure a comprehensive and efficient agenda for the NA upcoming session./.