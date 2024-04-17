Society Infographic 10th National External Information Service Awards The 10th National External Information Service Awards in 2024 continues to recognise works and products in 10 categories: video clips, initiatives and products with external information value, photos, TV broadcasts, radio broadcasts, books, print newspapers, electronic newspapers and websites in Vietnamese, and print newspapers, electronic newspapers, and websites in foreign languages.

Society Int’l media highlights Tim Cook’s visit to Vietnam CEO of US-based tech giant Apple, Tim Cook, is paying a two-day visit to Vietnam, starting on April 15. The event has become a highlight of the international media.

Society Vietnam maintains momentum on advancing gender equality: UN Women Representative The Vietnamese Government has maintained its momentum on advancing gender equality, said Caroline T. Nyamayemombe, UN Women Representative in Vietnam, in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the country’s election to the UN Women Executive Board for the 2025-2027 term.

Society Dien Bien gears up for Dien Bien Phu victory celebration The northwestern province of Dien Bien is installing a system of mega outdoor LED screens, each measuring 40-60 square metres, to serve the celebration of 70 years of Dien Bien Phu victory.