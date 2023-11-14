National news agencies of Vietnam, Armenia ink cooperation deal
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (sitting) signs the cooperation agreement with the Armenpress News Agency in Hanoi on November 14. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Armenpress News Agency of Armenia signed a cooperation agreement via video conferencing on November 14, marking the official collaboration in specialised activities between the two national news agencies.
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said the agreement provides the basis for them to officially exchange news in different forms and carry out other cooperation projects matching each side’s demand and capacity.
She expressed her belief that the two news agencies will better fulfill their duties of introducing the countries and people of Vietnam and Armenia, and covering events of public concern in both countries as well as emerging issues in the region and the world. This will help enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples and promote exchanges, traditional friendship, and multifaceted cooperation between the countries.
The VNA has been developing diverse forms of news to publish on multiple platforms while gradually applying artificial intelligence to reduce manpower and cost and step up data journalism based on the rich source of data it has stored for nearly eight decades, she went on.
She said that as Armenpress is strongly developing multimedia news such as videos and podcasts, the VNA wishes to learn from experiences shared the Armenian side, which was established in 1918, as they will be very useful for the VNA during the digital transformation process.
The official noted as prestigious news agencies, their cooperation will contribute to the substantive, practical, and effective growth of the Vietnam - Armenia relations. She considered the agreement, signed in the presence of Armenian Ambassador Vahram Kazhoyan, as an important milestone in the expansion of multifaceted ties.
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (L), Armenian Ambassador to Vietnam Vahram Kazhoyan (R), and Armenpress Director Narine Nazaryan (in pink) show the signed agreement. (Photo: VNA)On this occasion, Trang thanked the ambassador and the embassy of Armenia for helping strengthen the two news agencies’ connections, adding that the VNA hopes for the ambassador and the embassy’s effective coordination in the agreement implementation.
Speaking via video conferencing, Armenpress Director Narine Nazaryan also viewed the deal signing as an important contribution to the Armenia - Vietnam ties, and said the cooperation is highly meaningful in the era of technological development, as today's news is without borders.
For his part, Armenian Ambassador to Vietnam Vahram Kazhoyan affirmed that the 20th century became a demonstration of the friendship between the two countries, with then President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Armenia from July 21 to 23, 1959 marking a new era of bilateral relations. The opening of the Armenian Embassy in Hanoi 10 years ago was a new start of the development of their ties.
He perceived that the signing of the cooperation agreement between the two agencies will help Armenian and Vietnamese people access high-quality news more quickly from prestigious and trustworthy sources./.