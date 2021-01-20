Politics VFF leader congratulates Laos on 11th Party Congress President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man has sent his warmest congratulations to the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) regarding the recent success of the 11th Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Preparations for virtual national conference on general election discussed The National Election Council (NEC) on January 19 held a meeting with relevant agencies to prepare for a virtual national conference to popularise the Politburo’s directive on the implementation of the upcoming general election.

Politics Top Vietnamese leader congratulates new President of Kyrgyzstan Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 19 sent a message of congratulations to Sadyr Japarov on his election as President of Kyrgyzstan.