Community-based tourism, with its flexible and innovative models, is increasingly regarded as a form of tourism, that brings sustainable development to many localities nationwide. This fosters a responsible and sustainable tourism culture.

Nestled amid nearly 20 different large and small mountains, tranquil Lake Da Mi resembles a “sleeping princess” amid the mysterious, pristine mountainous landscape of Ham Thuan Bac district, in Binh Thuan province.

For many people, nature is always expansive and accommodating. When people cherish nature, it generously offers them fascinating experiences.

Located 3 hours by car from Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Thuan boasts strengths in coastal tourism, and possesses favourable conditions for developing community-based tourism.

The development of community-based tourism products is in line with ongoing new trends, meeting the needs of tourists seeking to reconnect with nature. Community-based tourism aims to ensure responsible and sustainable tourism, benefiting all parties involved, including tourists./.

