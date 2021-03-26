Need for digital transformation personnel sees sharp rise: report
As firms are accelerating digital transformation, the need for information technology (IT)-related roles, namely data engineer, infrastructure engineer, or chief technology officer (CTO), is also rising significantly, according to the 2021 Salary Guide of payroll, recruitment and headhunting agency Adecco Vietnam.
“Businesses have been focusing on strengthening their existing workforce. Internal training, re-evaluation, and re-assign are the most common practices that were adopted to improve employee efficiency. As a result, sales force effectiveness and talent development professionals are highly sought after with a relatively high monthly salary, which is up to 80 million”, the report continued.
Other sectors that will seek more talents are manufacturing, financial technology (fintech), logistics, agriculture, and retail.
In the financial sector, the top positions are investment director for private equities; listed equities investment director, director of investment banking and head of equity research for FDI securities firms.
Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Director, group chief executive officer (CEO), and group chief financial officer (CFO) for companies funded by asset managers from Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), the US, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore are also on the list.
The emerging demand for those vacancies can be considered a significant labour movement in the financial market in the fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
According to Adecco Vietnam, 2020 was a challenging year for the Vietnamese economy. The COVID-19 outbreak interrupted trade and manufacturing activities and the tourism and aviation industries are among the hardest hit.
However, thanks to the successful virus containment, Vietnam is considered a bright spot on the global economic map, it underlined.
The country continued to achieve a positive growth rate, which is among the highest in the world. Production and exportation sectors are strongly recovering from the initial impacts. More companies are reallocating their production chains to Vietnam as their factories in other countries are closing.
Besides, Vietnam is an attractive destination for foreign investors, including the US, Singapore, the RoK, China, and Japan. Vietnam’s national brand is ranked 33rd in the latest list of the world's 100 most valuable nation brands, moved up nine places from 2019./.