Nestlé Vietnam commits to zero-waste future
Nestlé Vietnam, a nutrition, health and wellness company, has committed to using 100 percent of recycled and reused packaging by 2025 for a green, clean and beautiful Vietnam, according to the company’s General Director Binu Jacob.
Plastic waste pollution at sea getting worse (Source: Wired)
The company is among the founding members of the Vietnam Packaging Recycling Organisation (PRO Vietnam), which was set up in June 2019 with the aim of ensuring all packages of the organisation’s members will be collected and recycled by 2030.
Nestlé Milo, a subsidiary of Nestlé Vietnam, has also pledged to put into use over 16 million paper straws this year, contributing to a reduction of 6.7 tonnes of plastic waste.
The switch to paper straws demonstrates Nestlé Milo’s commitment to supporting Vietnam in achieving its green goals for the future, including a 75 percent reduction of plastic waste on beaches and in oceans by 2030./.