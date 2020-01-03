Number of visitors to Hai Phong in 2019 surges 16 percent
The number of visitors to the northern port city of Hai Phong increased 16 percent year on year to nearly 9.1 million people, including 930,000 foreigners, according to the city’s Department of Tourism.
A luxury cruise in Lan Ha Bay (Photo: vnexpress.net)
Total revenue from tourism services was estimated at more than 3.1 trillion VND (133.7 million USD).
The tourism department said the robust results were buoyed by outstanding tourism products such as luxury cruise in Lan Ha Bay, agri-tourism in Bau island and golf tourism, excellent tourism infrastructure and sound communications and promotion works.
Currently, Hai Phong has 501 accommodations, with 11,781 rooms, up 7 percent as compared to the previous year. There are three five-star hotels, seven four-star hotels, and six three-star hotels.
Furthermore, Hai Phong is the only city in Vietnam’s northern region accessible by all five kinds of transportation, which are road, rail, inland waterway, sea and air transport.
The inauguration of the Dinh Vu – Cat Hai bridge in 2018 has helped reduce travel time from central Hai Phong to Cat Ba island, making Cat Ba become a hot tourism spot in the locality. Meanwhile, Cat Bi International Airport served more than 2.6 million passengers in 2019.
Regarding communications work, the tourism sector popularised special tourism products on media, joined many tourism fairs, and signed a cooperative programme with Quang Ninh province during 2019-2025.
This year, the city will strive to welcome more than 10.6 million visitors.
According to Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Le Khac Nam, the tourism sector should work to improve quality of tourism service, and study to develop new tourism products.
He asked competent authorities to better manage luxury cruise tourism, open new air routes to and from Cat Bi airport, as well as promote tourism linkage with domestic and international cities.
Along with launching smart tourism application, inspection of tourism activities must receive due attention to ensure safety and environmental hygiene at tourism spots, he added./.