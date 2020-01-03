Travel First foreign visitors of 2020 arrive in HCM City The first 13 foreign tourists arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on the first day of 2020 on two flights landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Travel Vinh Phuc province strives to boost tourism Last year, Vinh Phuc province welcomed about 6.1 million tourist arrivals, 17 percent higher than the figure recorded in 2018, including 43,500 foreign visitors, and bagged 1.9 trillion VND (nearly 82 million USD) from the sector, according to insiders.

Travel Hanoi welcomes first foreign tourist in 2020 Alain Baron, a French national flying with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines from France to Hanoi, became the first foreign tourist to set foot in the capital city in 2020.