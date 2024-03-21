As the new year arrives, the Mekong Delta is lively with the Winter-Spring crop - the most crucial of the year. The joy is especially great for Tran Van Dang’s family in Cao Lanh district, Dong Thap province, as their 1.8 hectares of Winter-Spring rice will be harvested in just a few days, with a yield estimated at 8 - 9 tonnes per hectare.

Rice exports in 2023 earned 4.7 billion USD in revenue, with 90% coming from the Mekong Delta, highlighting the opportunities for Vietnamese rice through extended production chains and advanced technology.

The Mekong Delta’s fruit industry is also growing rapidly, particularly with China opening up durian imports. Ranking second nationwide in durian cultivation, with 50,000 hectares, it has set a 3.5 billion USD export target for 2024.

The Mekong Delta has shifted in recent years from struggling with saltwater intrusion to adapting to it. Instead of relying solely on embankments and freshwater storage, the region is now restructuring its production to suit each sub-region, turning disadvantages into advantages. This aligns with Government Resolution No 120 on sustainable development in the Mekong Delta in response to climate change, representing a vision for sustainable development in the region.

Annually, the Mekong Delta contributes more than 33% to Vietnam’s agricultural GDP, supplying 56% of the rice, 60% of the fruit, and 60% of exported seafood.

Its unique alluvial specialties are finding global favour./.

VNA