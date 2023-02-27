Participants at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The “Outline on Vietnamese Culture” 1945, drafted by Party General Secretary Truong Chinh has created a consensus in awareness and ideology of culture among people, especially intellectuals and artists, and encouraged people’s patriotism and devotion for the revolution, thus becoming a torch lighting the way for the development of a new culture, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang.

In his opening remarks at a national scientific conference themed “80-year Outline on Vietnamese Culture (1943-2023): Origin and Motivation for Development” in Hanoi on February 27, Thang underlined that over the past 80 years, the document, the first platform on culture of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), has become a lodestar for the nation through two prolonged struggles as well as during the national construction and the building of a country of independence, freedom and happiness following the national reunification.



He suggested that participants focus their discussion on five major issues, including the scientific importance, historical significance and long-lasting values of the document; the renovation of mindset and improvement of awareness of the role of culture in development; the completion of institutions, law and policies to create favourable conditions for cultural activities and the mobilisation of resources for the development of culture and people; the building of a contingent of competent officials engaging in cultural tasks; and the development of the cultural industry and cultural market.



Addressing the conference, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung highlighted the great practical meaning of the document in cultural development and the building of Vietnamese people over the past eight decades.



Right from the introduction of the document, the idea of placing of people in the centre and considering the people as the subject of creativity has shown that people development and cultural development are intertwined and inseparable goals.

Thanks to the application of the principles of the document, positive progress has been seen in the inheritance and promotion of traditional cultural values of Vietnam, with the harmonious combination between cultural heritage conservation and development with economic development, contributing to strengthening Vietnam’s soft power, he said.



The minister pointed to a number of shortcomings during the cultural and human development of Vietnam, including the poor coordination among sectors and agencies, and between the State-owned and private sectors in the work.



He proposed a number of orientations and solutions to further promote the values of the platform, including the continuous researching and improvement of public awareness of culture following the spirit of the document as well as the 13th National Party Congress’ Resolution and relevant documents.



The official underlined the need to continue renewing the mindset in State management over culture, the adjustment and supplementation of legal regulations to ensure the coherence of laws related to culture, and the creation of breakthroughs in building the cultural environment at grassroots level.



At the same time, it is necessary to continue studying the Vietnamese human value system to build and develop Vietnamese people with qualities meeting the requirements of the new era, he said./.

