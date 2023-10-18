Party chief receives CPP external relations commission head
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for Chairman of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Prak Sokhonn in Hanoi on October 18.
Prak Sokhonn congratulated Vietnam on the achievements that the country has gained, especially in Party building, socio-economic development and international integration, expressing his belief that Vietnam, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), will make new and greater attainments, successfully implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.
Showing his delight at the growing Cambodia-Vietnam relations in all fields, Sokhonn thanked Vietnam for the great and valuable support that the country has given to Cambodia in its national liberation, saving the nation and people of Cambodia from the genocidal regime, as well as during Cambodia's current national construction and development.
He briefed his host on the success of the 7th National Assembly election of Cambodia, as well as the establishment of the new government and the socio-economic development and external relations of Cambodia.
Informing Party General Secretary Trong on the outcomes of his talks with the head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, Sokhonn affirmed that Cambodia will continue to coordinate closely with Vietnam to effectively implement agreements and conclusions reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries. He pledged that in any position, he will exert every effort for the growth of the Cambodia-Vietnam relations.
Trong congratulated Cambodia on the country’s achievements, especially the success of the general election in which the CPP earned great success, as well as the establishment of the new NA and new-tenure government, which demonstrates the support of the people to the CPP and its head Hun Sen.
Vietnam always support Cambodia’s cause of national construction and development, he said, showing his belief that Cambodia will reap new, greater and more comprehensive achievements in implementing the CPP Platform for the 2023-2028 period and the strategy designed by the 7-tenure government.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, CPP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Prak Sokhonn and delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)The Party chief highlighted the tradition of solidarity and mutual support between the two Parties and States, which is a valuable asset, one of the most important factors and the greatest source of strength in the past struggle for national liberation and independence as well as in the current national protection, building and development in each country, affirming the need for the two sides to maintain and reinforce the bilateral ties.
The CPV and Vietnamese people treasure the cooperation and support of the Party and people of Cambodia to Vietnam's national liberation and national construction and defence.
The Party chief expressed his pleasure at the expanding ties between the two Party and countries, and shared his special sentiments and attachement to CPP President Hun Sen and leaders of the Party and State of Cambodia, as well as his appreciation for Cambodian culture and history and affection for the Cambodian people.
He asked the two sides to effectively implement the contents agreed at meetings between senior leaders of the two Parties and the meeting among the chiefs of the three ruling parties of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, while continuing renovating the collaboration methods between the two Parties to meet the requirements of the new period.
It is necessary to continue considering political relations the key pillar shaping the overall relationship between the two countries, while reinforcing other pillars of defence-security cooperation, strengthening partnership in external relations, creating breakthroughs in economic, culture, education, science-technology cooperation and people-to-people exchange, stated the Party leader.
On October 17, Le Hoai Trung, head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, held talks with Prak Sokhonn, during which the two sides briefed each other on the situation of each country and Party, including party building and socio-economic development. They discussed the global and regional issues of shared concern, and evaluated the cooperation between the two Parties, countries and the two commissions.
They agreed to increase the sharing of information and experience during their operation, while strengthening coordination to effectively implement agreements reached between the two Parties and countries, contributing to further deepening the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two countries.
During his stay, Prak Sokhonn also visited a number of economic, cultural and tourism establishments in Hanoi, Hai Phong and Quang Ninh./.