Politics President attends third Belt and Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation President Vo Van Thuong and a high-ranking delegation from Vietnam attended the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF 3) in Beijing on October 18 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Indian sailing training ship visits HCM City Sailing training ship INS Sudarshini of the Indian Navy docked at Ho Chi Minh City international port on October 18, beginning a friendly visit to the southern metropolis of Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia boost economic cooperation for sustainable development A joint delegation of the National Assemblies (NAs) of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia had a working session with officials of Vietnamese localities in the CLV Development Triangle area in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on October 18.