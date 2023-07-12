Business Reference exchange rate down 15 VND on July 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,772 VND/USD on July 12, down 15 VND from the previous day.

Business Credit institutions expect positive demand for banking services Credit institutions forecast the demand for banking services will be buoyant in the remaining months of this year, of which credit growth will reach about 4.4% in the third quarter of 2023 and 12.5% for the whole year, according to a survey of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Vietnam’s economic moment has arrived: Financial Times The UK-based Financial Times has just posted an article, in which it assessed that after decades of showing promise, Vietnam’s economic moment may have finally arrived, and the country must capitalize on the manufacturing boom for its long-term development.

Business Vietjet Air to run more flights to Australia Budget carrier Vietjet Air plans to gradually increase the number of its round-trip flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Australia to 17 per week, in a bid to meet high travel demand during the peak season.