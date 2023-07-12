Passenger, goods transport volume sees strong surge in H1
The transport sector carried over 2.17 billion passengers in the first half of 2023, up 15.9% year-on-year, heard a conference hosted by the Ministry of Transport in Hanoi on July 10.
In the review period, about 1.10 billion tonnes of goods were transported, up 15.9% compared to the same period last year.
In the Jan – June period, the Ministry of Transport continued to adjust and supplement the detailed list of fixed interprovincial passenger transport routes nationwide, with a focus on the direction towards 2030. Efforts were made to actively promote bilateral and multilateral negotiations on annual international road transport activities between Vietnam and other countries, as well as international organisations.
The ministry directed relevant agencies to focus on developing a project to apply digital transformation to the organisation and operation of road transport activities using automobiles.
The sector has also concentrated on completing a project to improve container transportation capacity on the Bac Ninh - Hai Phong inland waterway route with a target of developing this form of transport toward increasing the market share.
Meanwhile, the volume of railway passengers has experienced a strong increase in the period, recording a revenue growth of 138.92% compared to the same period last year.
The aviation sector has basically met the demand. Some international routes have gradually recovered to the pre-pandemic level. The Ministry of Transport has also implemented various solutions to reduce flight delays and cancellations, and better the quality of air transportation services.
The maritime sector has paid attention to implementing a project to develop Vietnam's shipping fleet; simplifying administrative procedures, strongly applying information technology and the national one-stop-shop mechanism for 11 administrative procedures at 22 maritime port authorities nationwide. /.