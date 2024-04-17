At the Pham Van Dong street naming ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The conservation and renovation of the Him Lam resistance centre relic site aims to maintain the status quo of the site, and show gratitude to soldiers and martyrs who laid down their lives for the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory.On the same day, PM Chinh attended a ceremony naming streets, including one in Muong Thanh ward after late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong and another in Noong Bua ward after Martyr, Dien Bien Soldier, Hero of the People's Armed Forces Nguyen Ngoc Bao.On this occasion, 37 other streets were also given names./.