PM attends ceremony to start work on Him Lam resistance centre renovation project
PM Pham Minh Chinh (centre) attends the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Dien Bien (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 17 attended a ceremony to start work on a project to renovate Him Lam resistance centre, a part of the Dien Bien Phu complex of fortifications in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.
The event was part of a series of activities in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024) that directly led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina.
The Him Lam resistance centre was built with three bases on three hills forming a tripod position.
To win the opening combat in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, Him Lam hill was soaked in blood of hero Phan Dinh Giot and many of his comrades who laid down their lives.
At the Pham Van Dong street naming ceremony. (Photo: VNA)The conservation and renovation of the Him Lam resistance centre relic site aims to maintain the status quo of the site, and show gratitude to soldiers and martyrs who laid down their lives for the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory.
On the same day, PM Chinh attended a ceremony naming streets, including one in Muong Thanh ward after late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong and another in Noong Bua ward after Martyr, Dien Bien Soldier, Hero of the People's Armed Forces Nguyen Ngoc Bao.
On this occasion, 37 other streets were also given names./.