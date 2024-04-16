Vietnam Airlines to double flight frequency for 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory
Vietnam Airlines will operate three flights daily between Hanoi and Dien Bien from May 3 to 8, in response to the northwestern province's upcoming grand celebration of the 70th Dien Bien Phu Victory anniversary (May 7, 1954-2024).
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is the official transport sponsor of the tourism programme Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024, of which the 70th anniversary celebration is a highlight. (Photo: VNA)
The peak frequency to serve the commemoration nearly doubles to the current one, which is 11 flights per week.
The increase, accompanied by convenient flight hour options, aims to meet higher travel demand and support the organisation of events in Dien Bien.
The national flag carrier is the official transport sponsor of the tourism programme Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024, of which the 70th anniversary celebration is a highlight.
On March 13, 1954, the Vietnamese revolutionary army launched the first attack against the French colonialists’ heavily fortified base of Dien Bien Phu, starting the 56-day historic Dien Bien Phu campaign whose victory directly led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina./.