Travel “Golden” chance to start domestic tourism boom The upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays, which spans five days from April 27 to May 1 and marks the start of the peak season, will provide a "golden" chance for the tourism sector to promote growth through domestic and international travelling activities.

Travel VITM 2024 offers over 10,000 tourism products to visitors More than 10,000 tours and tourism products at promotional prices were offered to visitors at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 which wrapped up in Hanoi on April 14.

Travel Celebrate grand holidays with Vietjet "Real deal to new me" In celebration of the grand holidays, Vietjet is offering passengers a mega feast of a million Eco tickets at 0 VND and up to 50% off Business tickets on all domestic and international routes.

Travel Infographic Da Lat among top 9 nature destinations in Asia Online travel platform Agoda has announced a list of nine popular nature destinations in Asia based on search volume, with the misty city of Da Lat of Vietnam being one of the nine.