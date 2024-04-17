Politics Czech Senate President appreciates Vietnam’s potential, position President of the Czech Senate Miloš Vystrčil appreciated Vietnam’s economic potential and increasing position in the region while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam in Prague on April 16 (local time).

Politics 📝 OP-ED: Press, Internet freedom ensured in Vietnam: Official Deputy Director of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’s Authority of Foreign Information Service Dinh Tien Dung said in Vietnam, all citizens are free to share information, give comments and express their own opinions through the Internet, especially social networks.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Cavalry Mobile Police Corps working hard for professionalism and modernisation After more than four years of formation and development, the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps under the Mobile Police Command at the Ministry of Public Security has made significant strides forward in enhancing professionalism and modernisation. The force fully performs its tasks of ensuring the security and safety of crucial national and international political events hosted in Vietnam.