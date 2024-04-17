Politics Vietnamese youth’s position in international arena to be enhanced Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), held a working session in New York on April 16 with Nguyen Ngoc Luong, Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, who is leading a Vietnamese youth delegation to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum, which takes place from April 16-18 at the UN headquarters in New York.

Politics Power of will makes Dien Bien Phu Victory possible: Russian official The power of will is one of the most impressive lessons from the Dien Bien Phu Victory, Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of Saint Petersburg Evgeny Grigoriev told Vietnam News Agency in Moscow while talking about the great victory 70 years ago.

Politics Czech Senate President appreciates Vietnam’s potential, position President of the Czech Senate Miloš Vystrčil appreciated Vietnam’s economic potential and increasing position in the region while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam in Prague on April 16 (local time).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.