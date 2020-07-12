Business Russian firms urged to set up pharmaceutical ventures in Vietnam: meeting Russia’s pharmaceutical companies should consider setting up ventures in Vietnam instead of only focusing on exports, heard a virtual meeting held on July 10 on potential for the Vietnam-Russia trade and economic cooperation after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam seeks to forge trade ties with Switzerland Delegates at a webinar in Switzerland on July 9 shared the view that Vietnam is a promising destination for the movement of investment capital and production and supply chains that have been triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.