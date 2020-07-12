PM checks disbursement of public investment in Ninh Binh
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a working session with authorities from the northern province of Ninh Binh on July 12 to check the implementation of socio-economic development in 2020, including the disbursement of public investment.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (standing) at the working session with Ninh Binh authorities (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dinh Van Dien reported that Ninh Binh has so far disbursed 72 percent of the total allocated capital of over 3 trillion VND (129.4 million USD).
The locality has been focusing on completing relevant procedures and land clearance, which are the two key links in disbursement work, he said, adding that a lesson Ninh Binh has drawn from reality is to increase the number of meetings of the provincial People’s Council to timely address issues related to procedures, thus ensuring the progress of capital disbursement for basic construction.
PM Phuc spoke highly of this experience, noting that the People’s Councils of many localities only meet once in six months, which leads to the slow disbursement of public investment.
Thanks to its good method, Ninh Binh was one of the leading localities nationwide in public investment disbursement, the PM said.
The province reported to the PM that since the beginning of this year, Ninh Binh recorded a year-on-year growth of only 3.85 percent due to the impact of COVID-19.
However, the industrial production expanded by 9 percent in January-June. The State budget collection was estimated at nearly 9.2 trillion VND (397 million USD), a yearly rise of 17 percent.
Ninh Binh was ranked eighth among the top 15 cities and provinces nationwide in administrative reforms.
The province proposed the Prime Minister select it to pilot the digital transformation programme.
The PM recognised these outcomes, but pointed out some outstanding problems of Ninh Binh, such as the low per capita income, the lack of large-scale agriculture production areas, and undiversified tourism products.
He asked Ninh Binh to strive to become a growth driving force for the northern region and the whole country, as well as an attractive destination for investors and tourists.
He recommended the province should focus on developing the digital economy and e-payment, while drawing more investment in tourism – its leading economic sector.
The PM also requested local authorities to continue improving the business-investment environment, building a competitive agriculture, supporting industrial development, and leading in public investment disbursement./.