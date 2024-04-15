Business Sunwah Group signed strategic partnership with Binh Duong, emphasizing strategic cooperation “As Chairman of the Sunwah Group (Hong Kong), I am proud that our efforts over the past 55 years in Vietnam played a significant role in fostering economic cooperation and mutual development between Vietnam and China.” - Dr. Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Sunwah Group, shared.

Business Private sector expected to drive national economy A conference held in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 15 provided a panorama of Vietnam’s private economic sector, and how to turn it into an important driving force of the socialist-oriented market economy.

Business Singaporean firms eye stronger cooperation with Vinh Phuc province: ambassador Many Singaporean enterprises are interested in opportunities for cooperation with Vinh Phuc in such areas as education, health care and tourism, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam said during a working visit to this northern province on April 15.

Business An Giang receives help to transform rice value chains for better climate resilience The Mekong Delta province of An Giang and the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation on April 15 held a workshop to introduce the project ‘Transforming Rice Value Chains for Climate Resilient and Sustainable Development in the Mekong Delta’ (TRVC).