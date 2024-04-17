Travel Sun World Ba Na Hills - A fairyland in Da Nang Ba Na Hills is a clear testament to the role of the private economy in the development of tourism in Da Nang as well as the city’s economy as a whole. Sun World Ba Na Hills was honoured in 2023 at the World Travel Awards as “Asia’s Leading Theme Park”.

Travel Da Lat night train service offers unique tourist experience The Da Lat - Trai Mat railway night services, launched on April 14, promise a new experience for passengers to gain a better sense of the enchanting beauty of Da Lat at night - a popular mountain resort town in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Travel “Golden” chance to start domestic tourism boom The upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays, which spans five days from April 27 to May 1 and marks the start of the peak season, will provide a "golden" chance for the tourism sector to promote growth through domestic and international travelling activities.

Travel VITM 2024 offers over 10,000 tourism products to visitors More than 10,000 tours and tourism products at promotional prices were offered to visitors at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 which wrapped up in Hanoi on April 14.