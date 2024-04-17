The Vietnam Association of Realtors said the Vietnamese economy has shown signs of vitality in the last quarter, and likely to maintain a positive growth trajectory.

The Government, ministries and sectors have demonstrated high determination in promoting the real estate market, particularly in ensuring the safe and healthy development of the housing segment.

The association's observations indicated that after a prolonged period of cautious monitoring of market developments, customers and investors are beginning to clearly show their interest in real estate.

According to the association's survey, up to 70% of customers and investors are willing to purchase real estate in 2024 if they find suitable products. Land plots and low-rise properties are the two segments receiving the most attention.

In the first quarter of 2024, a total of 20,541 products were supplied, including 4,300 new products./.

VNA