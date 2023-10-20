RoK youngsters build houses for the needy in Ben Tre
At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)Ben Tre (VNA) – Forty youngsters and volunteers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) have provided funding and working days for the construction of four houses for the needy in Tan Thanh Binh commune, Mo Cay Bac district of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.
The charity work is part of volunteer activities that the group has conducted in the locality from October 16-20, which also include Korean language teaching for local children, as well as art, sports activities and folk games of Vietnam and the RoK, said Deputy Secretary of the provincial Youth Union, and President of the Vietnam Youth Federation's Ben Tre chapter Phan Thanh Tre.
Along with benefiting the local community, the activities have helped strengthened exchanges among youngsters of Vietnam and the RoK, contributing to fostering the friendship between the two countries, said Tre.
Kang Seohyun, a volunteer of the RoK’s Dream School organisation, said that thanks to the programme, she and other members of the group have had the chance to explore the culture of the Mekong Delta region. She expressed her hope to have more opportunities to return to Vietnam for volunteer activities.
On the occasion, the Dream School organisation presented 20 bicycles to students with outstanding academic performance in Tan Thanh Binh 1 primary school.
On October 20, the group handed over the four houses to local households./.