A solar energy project in Thuan Nam district, Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Challenges to the energy sectors of Vietnam and Russia, as well as solutions to them were discussed at an international roundtable held at Moscow Power Engineering Institute (MEI) on April 16.



Representatives from Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Vietnam Electricity (EVN) attended the event.

The Vietnamese young researchers touched upon smart control systems for micro energy systems and how to ensure the stability of Vietnam's energy system, with the increase in electricity generation share of solar power plants.



The roundtable also looked into such strategic topics as power quality management, power transmission and distribution, as well as the reliability and efficiency of power supply./.