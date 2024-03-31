People at the roundtable conference. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A hybrid roundtable conference on "Vietnam - Russia relations: experience in diplomatic activities" was held on March 30 at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) under Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the participation of former, current and future diplomats.



The event, which also saw representatives from the Russian Embassy in Hanoi and the Russian Consulate General in Da Nang city, aimed to share experiences and difficulties relating to language and interpretation.



Speaking at the event, Ivan Nesterov, Counselor from the Russian Foreign Ministry's Third Asian Department, reviewed recent important milestones in Russia-Vietnam relations.



As a person who studied Vietnamese language and chose to major in Vietnamese studies, he shared his difficulties when learning an Asian language that has few similarities with Russian.



He highlighted career opportunities for students, saying that Vietnam is an important development orientation in Russia’s foreign policy.



According to him, tourism and oil and gas are the two positive sectors that offer employment opportunities.



Counselor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia Doan Khac Hoang agreed with positive assessments of the near future prospects for those who choose to major in Vietnamese studies.



Russian Consul General in Da Nang Maria Mizonova underlined the difficulty of studying Vietnamese and said this is a reason why the recruitment of personnel at the office is not easy.



She noted the differences are not only in the dialects of the three regions in Vietnam but also in personality and communications of people in different regions.



According to her, when studying Vietnamese, it is necessary to learn and understand the culture and people of Vietnam.



At the event, students expressed their interest in international situations and Russia-Vietnam relations while senior diplomats were willing to share their knowledge and experiences./.