Sa Vi Cape is situated in Tra Co ward, approximately 10km from the heart of Mong Cai city in the northern Quang Ninh province. Renowned as the very first spot to embrace the morning sunlight in the northern region, Sa Vi Cape, which also marks the northeastern-most point of Vietnam, also serves as a historic site because it is the initial contour of Vietnam’s 3,260km-long coastline.

The border marker and square are among the highlights of the destination. The main structure in the square features eight poplar trees that reach toward the sky, symbolising the strength and resilience of the Vietnamese people.

Thanks to its historic and natural significance, Sa Vi has become a must-see attraction in Vietnam, and welcomes over 3,000 visitors each day during the peak season./.

VNA