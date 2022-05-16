SEA Games 31: Gymnast Dinh Phuong Thanh wins two gold medals
Artistic gymnast Dinh Phuong Thanh brought home two gold medals in the men's horizontal bar and parallel bar events at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 16.
Gymnast Dinh Phuong Thanh (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Artistic gymnast Dinh Phuong Thanh brought home two gold medals in the men's horizontal bar and parallel bar events at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 16.
With 15,133 points, Thanh surpassed world champion Carlos Edriel Yulo Poquiz from the Philippines in the parallel bar event.
Another Vietnamese gymnast, Le Thanh Tung, won a bronze medal in the event with 14,500 points.
In the horizontal bar event, Thanh shared the gold medal with his Philippine rival Carlos Edriel Yulo Poquiz with the same points of 13,867, while Tung secured another bronze in the category for Vietnam.
On the day, female gymnast Pham Nhu Phuong earned two bronze medals for the host country./.