SEA Games 31: Vietnam grabs first Muay silver
Vietnam won a silver medal in Muay’s wai kru (pre-fight ritual performance) event at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 17.
The silver was secured by Pham Thi Diem Trang and Pham Thi Bich Lieu. Their competitors in the first event, held in the northern province of Vinh Phuc, came from the Philippines, which bagged the gold, and Thailand.
SEA Games 31 features 11 events of Muay, comprising wai kru and 10 antagonistic games for both men and women.
Twelve Muay fighters of Vietnam will compete in all of the games./.