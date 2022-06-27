A report from Google shows that the search volume for flights from Indian tourists in April increased sharply by 400% compared to the same period last year. The figure jumped by 3,000% in May, and is continuing to increase in June.

Meanwhile, the search for accommodation by mid-June tripled compared to early April.

The most searched destinations by Indian people include Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc island, Hoi An ancient town and Da Lat misty city.

India is considered one of the promising markets for Vietnamese tourism. The number of Indian visitors to Vietnam rose from 85,000 in 2016 to 169,000 in 2019./.

VNA