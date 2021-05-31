Environment Contest seeks breakthrough climate change solutions from young people The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) Central Committee and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched the “Youth for Climate Innovation Contest” in Hanoi on May 28.

Environment Vietnamese official re-elected as Vice President of WMO’s Region II General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration Tran Hong Thai has been re-elected as Vice President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO)’s Region II (Asia) for another term of 2021 – 2024.