World Thailand prepares for national AI strategy’s 2nd phase The development of an artificial intelligence (AI) workforce and the creation of a Thai large language model (ThaiLLM) are among the six proposed flagship projects under the second phase of Thailand's national AI strategy and action plan.

World Cambodia focuses on digital revolution Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has underlined that his country has been paying high attention to digital revolution.

World Indonesia uses carbon for decarbonisation Indonesia is developing CO2-to-X technology to transform captured CO2 into valuable materials, thus balancing energy needs with decarbonisation goals.