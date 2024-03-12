Thai airlines to offer extra flights for Songkran festival
Thailand’s airlines have scheduled to increase the number of flights to serve the travel demand during the upcoming Songkran Festival in a bid to counteract high airfare prices.
According to deputy director of the Civil Aviation Office of Thailand (CAAT) Sarun Benjanirat, 38 additional flights have been scheduled to transport passengers during the festival, bringing the number of additional special flights to 104, providing an extra 17,874 seats for sale during the most important festival in Thailand.
Special airfare discounts on all domestic routes will also be offered.
Flights are scheduled to operate to main airports across the country, including Phuket, Chiang Mai, Samui, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen on April 11-12 and again on April 15-16.
This aligns with the Cabinet's decision to extend the Thai New Year holiday to five days from April 12 to 16.
As many of these special flights will operate outside the regular schedule on those routes, such as early morning or late at night, airlines have introduced special price promotions. Passengers will thus pay reduced fares, with up to a 20% discount from the normal ticket prices./.