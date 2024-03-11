Bangkok (VNA) - The Election Commission of Thailand has set up coordination centres to make preparations for holding senatorial elections in all provinces.

The EC Office said in its website on March 11 that the 77 senatorial election coordination centres will oversee the appointments of election committees for district and provincial-level senatorial elections.



The coordination centres will also be in charge of making other preparations for the upcoming election, it said.



The incumbent Senate is scheduled to complete its term on May 11 and 200 new senators must be elected via peer voting among candidates in 20 groups of occupations at three levels of voting – district, provincial and national levels.



The EC Office said the provincial election offices’ chiefs will coordinate with the provincial governors and district chiefs for at least 30 days before May 11 to appoint district and provincial senatorial election committees.



Those interested in contesting for Senate seats can consult election offices in all provinces and can study details based on the organic 2018 senatorial election organic law and on the EC’s directive on senatorial elections announced last month, it added./.