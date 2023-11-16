World Cambodia launches five-year circular strategy on environment Cambodia on November 15 launched a circular strategy on environment for 2023-2028, aiming to ensure environmental sustainability and promote a green economy.

World Thailand raises rice export target to 8.5 million tonnes in 2023 Thailand has increased its rice export target for this year to 8.5 million tonnes, Chookiat Ophaswongse, Honorary President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA), said on November 15.

World Indonesia urges ASEAN nations to support Myanmar to find peaceful solution Indonesia's Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on November 15 called on other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to help Myanmar find a peaceful and durable solution to the current situation.