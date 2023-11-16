Thai people devoted to mobile: study
Thais continue to embrace mobile devices to manage the cost of living and increase revenue, while some are optimistic about generative artificial intelligence (AI), according to a Telenor Asia study.
Thailand ranks as the second-most connected country in the region, with 86% of Thais spending at least half of the day on mobiles.
People from Thailand also have less security concerns than those from other countries in South and Southeast Asia, noted the study.
Thais are upbeat on the use of mobile devices as they have one of the best mobile networks in the region and affordable prices, said Petter-Børre Furberg, executive vice-president and head of Telenor Asia, citing the company's Digital Lives Decoded study.
The study tallied 8,087 respondents in August in eight markets in South and Southeast Asia, including 1,000 from Thailand.
Thailand was the top country in the region in terms of expected use of mobile phone service increasing the next 1-2 years, according to 83% of respondents.
Some 93% of Thai respondents use their phone for managing finances, and a majority use them to compare prices (74%), find the best deal (64%), or track spending (49%).
Despite their love of mobile devices, Thais were the least concerned about privacy and security on their phone. They are an outlier from their regional peers for a second year running, with 21% of Thai respondents indicating they are not concerned about privacy and security, compared with a regional average of 8%, according to the study.
Thais know about online scams, fake news and cyberbullying, but they are more accepting of drawbacks in technology, said Furberg./.