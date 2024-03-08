World Thailand: Array of events to be held March March is set to be a joyful month in Thailand, packed with a variety of festivals and events that celebrate the country's rich culture and traditions.

World Australia's future lies in ASEAN: Scholar Emeritus Professor Hal Hill from the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University has affirmed that Australia's future really lies in ASEAN.

World 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts waters off southern Philippines An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit offshore of southern Davao Oriental province of the Philippines on March 8, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.