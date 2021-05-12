Environment Vietnam to need 80,000 tonnes of biodegradable plastics annually by 2025 The demand for biodegradable plastics in Vietnam is projected to reach 80,000 tonnes annually by 2025, according to Associate Prof. Dr. Le Hung Anh, Director of the Institute of Environmental Science, Engineering and Management.

Environment Agencies urged to complete report on vehicle emission control The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has urged relevant agencies to quickly complete the report on the implementation of the roadmap to apply emission standards to motor vehicles.

Environment Red-shanked douc released to the wild An individual of red-shanked douc was released into Bach Ma National Park in Phu Loc district, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on May 5.

Environment Hue to pilot public bike-sharing scheme An innovative public bike-sharing scheme has been launched by Hue City, the International Cooperation Agency of Germany (GIZ) and tech firm Vietsoftpro to develop a bicycle transportation plan for 2021-2026 that mobilises private investment for bike-sharing.