Thunderstorm, hails strike Lao Cai again, killing a farmer
Lightning killed one person in Lao Cai after thunderstorm and hails hit the northern mountainous province from the evening of March 24 until in the early morning of the next day.
A rural suspension bridge in Ben Coc village, Viet Tien commune, Bao Yen district, Lao Cai province, collapses because of whirlwinds. (Photo: VNA)
Lao Cai (VNA) – Lightning killed one person in Lao Cai after thunderstorm and hails hit the northern mountainous province from the evening of March 24 until the early morning of the next day.
The deceased was a 25-year-old farmer from Mong Sen 1 Village, Trung Chai commune, Sa Pa district who was working on his farm.
Downpours pelted down across the mountainous province with most areas recording a rainfall ranging 15 – 25mm in 12 hours. The most drenched included Long Phuc commune (Bao Yen distrct) (57mm), Nghia Do (Bao Yen) (44.4mm), and Nam Khanh (Bac Ha) (39.4mm), according to the provincial centre for hydrology and meteorology.
The districts of Bat Xat, Van Ban and Bao Yen and Sa Pa town were also struck by hails which started about 10:35pm on March 24 and lasted for 10 minutes. Hailstones averaged 1.5 – 2cm with some up to 3cm.
Bao Yen was the hardest hit with massive hailstones pouring into Pho Rang township and the communes of Viet Tien, Luong Son and Luong Phuc, coupled with strong winds at level 7 to 8 in average.
The hails damaged 45 hectares of fruits and seven hectares of maize in Tan An commune, Van Ban district while whirlwinds blew away and broke roofs of many houses and made a rural suspension bridge in Ben Coc village, Viet Tien commune, Bao Yen collapsed.
A week ago, Lao Cai was also hit by hails which broke roofs of 82 houses and destroyed crop cultivation areas in Si Ma Cai and Bac Ha districts./.