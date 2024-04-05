World Indonesians get free rides during Lebaran holiday Indonesia’s Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) plans to offer a free rides home to people in the capital of Jakarta and surrounding areas to avoid traffic jams during the upcoming Muslim Lebaran holiday.

World Thailand’s airports ready for Songkran festival The Transport Ministry of Thailand has instructed the Airports of Thailand (AoT) and all related agencies to ensure the safety of passengers during Songkran, the traditional New Year festival of the Southeast Asian country that will be held from April 13-15.

World Singapore prevents use of SIM cards for scams Singapore has passed a bill regulating criminal acts and tougher penalties for those who use SIM cards for scams.

World Indonesia asks travelers to minimise waste during Idul Fitri festival Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry has asked locals and travellers to minimise waste during the Idul Fitri festival to protect the environment.