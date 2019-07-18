Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s new-age carrier Vietjet Air has launched its latest international route connecting Nha Trang city in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa with the port city of Busan in the Republic of Korea (RoK).Vietjet is the first carrier to operate a direct route between the two cities, marking the airline’s ninth service between Vietnam and the RoK.The new route is expected to meet the increasing travel demand of local people and international travelers between the two countries and across the region.The Nha Trang-Busan route operates four return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays starting from July 16, 2019.Its flight time is around four hours and 40 minutes per leg. The flight departs from Nha Trang at 23:50 and arrives at Busan at 06:30 (local time). The return flight takes off from Busan at 08:05 and lands in Nha Trang at 10:45 (local time).Tickets are available on all channels at website www.vietjetair.com , Mobile App “Vietjet Air” or www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam. Payments can be easily made with Vietjet Sky Club, by international debit and credit cards, including Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, JCB, KCP and Union; or with any ATM card issued by 34 Vietnamese banks and registered with internet banking.Earlier in March, Vietjet was honored as “the Best Service Foreign Low-Cost Carrier” at the Korea Prestige Brand Awards 2019, hosted by Korea Economic Daily newspaper which proved the favour and trust of Korean customers towards the brand.With a network of 120 routes, Vietjet operates safe flights with a technical reliability rate of 99.64 percent — the highest rate in the Asia Pacific region. As a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA), Vietjet has obtained the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate and has been awarded a 7-star ranking, the world’s highest rate for safety, by AirlineRatings.Offering affordable tickets, diverse ticket classes, attractive promotions, the carrier also creates memorable flying experiences for passengers on new aircraft with comfy seats, a choice of nine delicious hot meals served by beautiful and friendly cabin crew, and many other attractive added-on services.-VNA