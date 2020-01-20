Sci-Tech PM signs directive to promote digital enterprises Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a directive to promote the development of digital enterprises in Vietnam with a target of developing 100,000 tech firms by 2030.

Business Grab cars must have TAXI light-box or logo Cars which provide passenger transportation via ride-hailing platforms like Grab will have to put on top TAXI sign or carry logo stickers showing that they are contract vehicles.

Business ABBANK reports 36 percent rise in profit The An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank reported a profit after-tax of 1.23 trillion VND (53.18 million USD) for 2019, an increase of 36 percent from the previous year.