Vietnam records 115 new COVID-19 cases on May 26 afternoon
Vietnam recorded 115 cases of COVID-19, all local infections, over the past six hours to 6pm on May 26, according to the Health Ministry.
A market in Ha Dong district of Hanoi is sealed off after a suspected COVID-19 case visited this place (Photo: VNA)
The new cases comprise 64 in Bac Ninh, 39 in Bac Giang, nine in Hanoi, two in Hai Duong, and one in Thai Nguyen.
The country has so far documented 4,597 local cases and 1,489 imported cases.
On May 26, 59 patients were given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the number of recoveries 2,853. The latest death of a 67-year-old woman confirmed the same day increased the total COVID-19 related deaths to 45.
Among active patients, 111 have tested negative for the virus once, 40 twice and 67 thrice.
In the face of the growing complexity of the COVID-19 resurgence, the Ministry of Health has called on people to refrain from non-essential outings and avoid public gatherings. People must stay vigilant against the virus and promptly report any suspected illegal immigrants to authorities./.