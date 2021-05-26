Health Cambodia receives more medical supplies from Vietnam The Cambodian Ministry of Health on May 26 received 800 ventilators and medical supplies, including 2 million medical masks and 300,000 N95 masks, presented by the Vietnamese Government and people, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health 40 new COVID-19 cases reported on May 26 morning Vietnam recorded 40 more locally-infected COVID-19 cases over the last 6 hours to 12:00 pm May 26, lifting the national count to 5,971, according to the Ministry of Health.