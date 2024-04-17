Business Nearly 600 million USD disbursed in support of agroforestry, aquatic sectors More than 15 trillion VND (597 million USD) has been disbursed under a credit scheme to support Vietnamese agroforestry and aquatic sectors since July last year, heard participants at a recent conference to discuss measures on maintaining Vietnam's key agricultural exports.

Business German firms eye cooperation expansion with Binh Duong German enterprises are particularly interested in expanding investment cooperation with Binh Duong province, Urs Unkauf, Federal Managing Director of the Global Economic Network under the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA), said at a working session with leaders of the southern province of Binh Duong on April 16.

Business Deputy PM receives former UK PM Tony Blair Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister and Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), in Hanoi on April 16.

Business Vietnam has opportunities to attract, develop the offshoring market Vietnam is an attractive choice for businesses who are looking for outsource solutions, given its affordable workforce, highly skilled human resources and the constantly developing infrastructure of information technology and the telecommunications industry, said real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank in its report Asia-Pacific Horizon: Harnessing the Potential of Offshoring.