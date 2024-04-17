Vietnam, Russia’s Zabaikal region enhance cooperation
Cooperation potential between Vietnam and Russia’s Zabaikal region across trade, warehouse logistics, investment, and tourism was highlighted at a hybrid talk show held by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Vladivostok city and the Vietnamese Trade Office’s branch in the Far East on April 16.
At the hybrid talk on cooperation potential between Vietnam and Russia's Zabaikal region on April 16 (Photo: VNA)
In his online speech, Director of the European-American Market Department Ta Hoang Linh said that since enterprises from Vietnam and Zabaikal region have not got a good insight into each other’s market, their trade cooperation potential has not been tapped to the fullest.
He added that the talk show is a good opportunity for the firms to study both opportunities and challenges, helping them outline rational market penetration strategies.
Vice Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Zabaikal Aleksandr Shakhov said the region boasts strength in husbandry, cultivation, and eco-tourism, adding the local administration is willing to welcome Vietnamese enterprises coming to seek cooperation opportunities in trade, investment, exchange of technologies, and cultural programmes.
For his part, Director of the Vietnamese Trade Office’s branch Nguyen Hong Thanh suggested both sides enhance the exchange of delegations at all levels, and join hands to study the possibilities for cooperation in mining and wood processing, as well as the efficiency of Vietnam’s warehouse logistics service in Zabaikal.
Besides, they should study the resumption of the direct charter flights from Zabaikal to Vietnam so as to develop tourism and facilitate travel by businessmen and workers, he added.
The office stands ready to promote the bilateral business ties and support potential investment projects, contributing to bringing the two-way trade revenue to 10 billion USD by 2030, he stressed.
At the event, businesses suggested the two sides capitalise on the Vietnam-China-Russia intermodal rail corridor and promote labour export to boost trade revenue./.